Search for escaped inmate continues

At approximately 9:30 am this morning, an inmate assigned to a work crew in the area of Ragan Drive and Bruyninckx Road ran away from the work detail.

Deputies and officers with the Alexandria Police Department responded to the area, including canines, to conduct a search for the escapee, identified as Daniel Madrigal.

Madrigal is a hispanic male, 5’9” tall, 205 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Madrigal has multiple tattoos on his neck and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. According to witnesses, Madrigal removed the RPSO prison shirt he was wearing after he ran.

Correction Security Investigators are conducting the investigation.

Madrigal is serving a sentence for aggravated assault and simple robbery and is from Avoyelles Parish.

If anyone has any information on the location of Madrigal, they are asked to call RPSO at 318-473-6700, local law enforcement or CrimeStoppers at 318-443-7867.