Search Continues for Woman in Red River

Beginning shortly after daybreak, APD continues  the search from yesterday of the Red River. The initial report indicated that a woman may have jumped from the Jackson Street Bridge early yesterday morning. As APD released yesterday, a male body was found down river, however, as yet,  it appears unrelated to the first report. The male is not yet identified.

APD wants to thank the Alexandria Fire DepartmentLouisiana Department of Wildlife and FisheriesRapides Parish Sheriff‘s OfficeGrant Parish Sheriff’s Office and Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Officefor their help with these investigations. All of these agencies have sent personnel, boats and other equipment so that a complete search of the river could be conducted, and this could not be done  without their help. The search will continue and APD will provide more details as they are available.

