Scottish Society of Cenla donates to Coats for Kids drive

The warm weather doesn’t exactly have many thinking about coats quite yet, but it’s that time of the year again!

The Scottish Society of Cenla stopped by the KLAX TV station today to donate 61 brand new coats to the annual Coats for Kids drive. These men and women were able to purchase these brand new coats through funds raised by their Saint Andrews Dinner fundraiser.

This year’s sponsors for the Coats for Kids drive include Bank of Montgomery, Southern Heritage Bank, LSUA, First Federal Bank, Barksdale Federal Credit Union, Kramer Funeral Home and LA Capitol. New or gently used coats can be dropped off at any of the sponsor locations until November 13th.

The drive is just getting started so there’s plenty of time to look through your closets and donate those coats you may have outgrown or you just don’t need anymore!