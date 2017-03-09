School Board Meeting Scheduled to Discuss Possible School Closures

A Rapides Parish School Board executive board meeting is scheduled for next Tuesday to hear from the superintendent on failing schools.

Rumors have been circulating for weeks there will be a proposal to shutter and merge some schools to accommodate lowered attendance. However, nothing definite has been announced. Once the superintendent makes his proposals, the school board will conduct a community meeting to hear from the public.

And a complaint against a board member, John Allen, was withdrawn after he insisted it be a public hearing. Some board members are angry he first let parents know about the plans to close schools.

