Local Headlines Top Stories 

School Board Meeting Scheduled to Discuss Possible School Closures

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

A Rapides Parish School Board executive board meeting is scheduled for next Tuesday to hear from the superintendent on failing schools.

Rumors have been circulating for weeks there will be a proposal to shutter and merge some schools to accommodate lowered attendance. However, nothing definite has been announced. Once the superintendent makes his proposals, the school board will conduct a community meeting to hear from the public.

And a complaint against a board member, John Allen, was withdrawn after he insisted it be a public hearing. Some board members are angry he first let parents know about the plans to close schools.

KLAX ABC 31 News 3/9/17

You May Also Like

Local Representative Pushing “Pay it Forward”

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Local Representative Pushing “Pay it Forward”

Supriya Jindal Presents Tablets to Alma Redwine

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Supriya Jindal Presents Tablets to Alma Redwine

Burglary Arrest in Dry Prong

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Burglary Arrest in Dry Prong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *