School Board Meeting Scheduled to Discuss Possible School Closures
A Rapides Parish School Board executive board meeting is scheduled for next Tuesday to hear from the superintendent on failing schools.
Rumors have been circulating for weeks there will be a proposal to shutter and merge some schools to accommodate lowered attendance. However, nothing definite has been announced. Once the superintendent makes his proposals, the school board will conduct a community meeting to hear from the public.
And a complaint against a board member, John Allen, was withdrawn after he insisted it be a public hearing. Some board members are angry he first let parents know about the plans to close schools.
KLAX ABC 31 News 3/9/17