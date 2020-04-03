School Board and Food Bank partnering to provide meals over Easter break

Rapides Parish School Board is pleased to announce that they are partnering with the Food Bank of Central Louisiana as they continue to help provide food for families during these unprecedented times. This Friday, April 3rd when meals are picked up at one of the 7 locations across the parish, each family will have the opportunity to take home a bag of food from the Food Bank to help them over the Easter Break. We are able to provide one box of food per family and will only be able to give a box to an adult representing his/her individual family. April 6-10 is Easter Break for RPSB so they will not be providing daily meals next week. They do plan to continue our feeding schedule starting April 13th if schools remain closed.

The 7 sites where we continue to offer daily feeding from 9:00-11:00 AM are:

Bolton High

Buckeye High

Glenmora High

Nachman Elementary

Peabody High

Pineville Elementary

Tioga High School