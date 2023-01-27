Friday, January 27, 2023
Latest:
Community News 

Scholarships for dependents of killed or permanently disabled Louisiana workers

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

The Louisiana Bar Foundation (LBF) Kids’ Chance Scholarship program provides scholarships to the children of Louisiana workers who have been killed or permanently and totally disabled in an accident compensable under a state or federal Workers’ Compensation Act or law.

Apply now thru February 3, 2023.

Basic Eligibility Requirements:

  • Must be a dependent of a worker killed or permanently and totally disabled in an accident compensable under a state or federal Worker’s Compensation Act or law.
  • Must be a Louisiana resident between the ages of 16 and 25.
  • Must maintain a “C” average or higher.
  • Must demonstrate substantial financial need.
  • Must be pursuing a primary college or university degree (bachelor’s or associate’s) or vocational education and training (certificate or license) from an accredited Louisiana (*) university, community, technical or vocational college and/or state approved proprietary school.*An exception may be made for attendance at an accredited out of state institution for extraordinary reasons.

Click here to apply for LBF Kids’ Chance Scholarship!

Click here for more information about LBF Kids’ Chance

You May Also Like

Le Theatre Des Bon Temps Holds Auditions For Spring Musical

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Starts Today

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Alexandria City council votes in favor of local minimum wage control

Jojuana Phillips

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *