Scholarship Deadline Extended to April 12

Alexandria, La., April 4, 2017 — Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) and Attorney Brian Caubarreaux announced today they are extending the deadline for the 2017 “Do It Right” Scholarship to April 12. Applications will no longer be accepted after April 12.

The application is available at www.cltcc.edu on the home page and under the “Financial Aid” tab. Interested applicants also can go to www.doitright.com or www.caubarreaux.com to download the application.

The scholarship is for those individuals who always wanted to go to college but couldn’t afford it. This is their chance to “Do It Right.” There is no age limit. Students currently enrolled at CLTCC, seniors graduating from high school in May or spring 2017, and adults who have earned their High School Equivalency Diploma or GED are all eligible to apply.

After the application deadline, CLTCC will begin reviewing all applications and pick the top 10 candidates. An independent panel of community leaders will select the winner(s) from the top 10 list. The selection will be based on a combination of attributes including academic performance, drive, ability, need, and desire to seek a career and technical education from CLTCC. Priority will be given to applicants with a financial need. The winner(s) will be announced in May.

Applicants may hand deliver, mail, or email their completed application to CLTCC’s Alexandria Main Campus. Please do not fax applications. Fax transmissions are not acceptable.

Hand Deliver/Mail: CLTCC, Alexandria Main Campus, 4311 South MacArthur Drive, Alexandria, La. 71302, Attn: Do It Right Scholarship Application.

Email: doitright@cltcc.edu