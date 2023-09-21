Schlotzsky’s Releases Sandwich-Inspired Home Decor Collection

Schlotzsky’s, is now venturing into the world of home décor with the launch of the Sandwich Studio Line. Drawing inspiration from the iconic Original sandwich and its ingredients, this collection embraces the vibrant energy of the ‘70s, offering a blast from the past for sandwich lovers and interior design enthusiasts. The Original®, the very first menu item by Schlotzsky’s, featuring ham, Genoa and Cotto salami, tomato, lettuce, onion, three cheeses, olives, mustard, and signature sauce on a sourdough bun baked from scratch each day, has left a mark on the world of sandwiches, and now its legacy will transcend beyond the restaurant and into your home. Products include ‘70s inspired sandwich core aesthetic with retro wallpaper, pop art patterned sandwich rug, bun-inspired pod chair and crocheted blanket representing the 13 ingredients of the iconic sandwich.

Here’s what to know about the Sandwich Studio Line: