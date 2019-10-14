Monday, October 14, 2019
Scare Free Halloween Activities at Zoo Boo

October 18, 19, 25, & 26
5:30 – 8 pm
Admission $7 per person (cash only)

Join in the fun at Central Louisiana’s BIGGEST Halloween extravaganza. This family-friendly Halloween experience is four nights of SPOOKTACULAR, SCARE-FREE fun!

Enjoy Halloween activities for kids at the Festival Plaza, photo ops, and sweets and treats along the trick-or-treat trail through the Zoo.

Treat bags are provided.
FOTAZ memberships and other zoo passes are not valid during Zoo Boo.

BREAKING: Northwest Broadcasting announced Thursday evening that a long-term agreement has been reached with AT&T that will result in Northwest’s 18 stations in ten markets being restored to the DIRECTV line-up. Northwest regrets the inconvenience this has placed on our valued viewers. Resumption of carriage may vary from market-to-market as it is at the discretion of DIRECTV.