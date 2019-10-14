Scare Free Halloween Activities at Zoo Boo

October 18, 19, 25, & 26

5:30 – 8 pm

Admission $7 per person (cash only)

Join in the fun at Central Louisiana’s BIGGEST Halloween extravaganza. This family-friendly Halloween experience is four nights of SPOOKTACULAR, SCARE-FREE fun!

Enjoy Halloween activities for kids at the Festival Plaza, photo ops, and sweets and treats along the trick-or-treat trail through the Zoo.

Treat bags are provided.

FOTAZ memberships and other zoo passes are not valid during Zoo Boo.