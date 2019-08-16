Friday, August 16, 2019
Scammer calls resident posing as APD detective

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

The Alexandria Police Department received a report from a resident who had a suspicious voicemail on their phone from someone identifying himself as an APD detective.

The caller used the real name of a detective with the department and told the resident to call him back in reference to an urgent matter, before leaving a phone number beginning with a 318-459-xxxx. 459 is a Shreveport prefix.

APD is working to locate and arrest the suspect. If you receive a call or voicemail like this, please do not call them back without checking to see where the number is calling from.

Residents who have received a similar scam call are asked to report it to the Alexandria Police Department.

