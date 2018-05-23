Business News Events 

SBDC Business Workshop

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

Workshop: How to Facilitate Business Growth or Transition

28 Jun 2018 to 28 Jun 2018

This workshop is recommended for all individuals
interested in determining the feasibility and timing
of making a change in their business, if their
business is ready for change, what financial resources
are availabile, and more.

Thursday, June 28
2:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Central LA Regional Chamber of Commerce
1118 Third Street, Alexandia

Fee:  $35

Space is limited.  REGISTER today!

You May Also Like

NSU Aquatics to Offer swim classes

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on NSU Aquatics to Offer swim classes

National Day of Prayer at Pineville City Hall

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on National Day of Prayer at Pineville City Hall

Vitter Announces Town Hall Meetings August 13-22

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Vitter Announces Town Hall Meetings August 13-22

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *