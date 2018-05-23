SBDC Business Workshop
Workshop: How to Facilitate Business Growth or Transition
28 Jun 2018 to 28 Jun 2018
This workshop is recommended for all individuals
interested in determining the feasibility and timing
of making a change in their business, if their
business is ready for change, what financial resources
are availabile, and more.
Thursday, June 28
Thursday, June 28
2:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Central LA Regional Chamber of Commerce
1118 Third Street, Alexandia
Fee: $35
Space is limited. REGISTER today!