The Good Food Project’s third annual Savor the Season Garden Party will take place on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 6:30 – 8:30 pm at the demonstration garden located at 3223 Baldwin Avenue. Come and help us celebrate the amazing local abundance of delicious food and drink at our premier fundraising event! Fabulous local chefs will provide a bountiful selection of their signature dishes incorporating organic produce and herbs grown in the Good Food Project demonstration garden and at Inglewood Farm. These tasty dishes, created by area chefs, include locally raised cheeses, grains, meats, and vegetables and other ingredients donated by event sponsors. A selection of beer and cocktails are made available by local businesses, as well. Limited tickets are available, garden party attire and garden-friendly footwear are encouraged. Proceeds raised from the event will go directly to the Good Food Project which is a model community garden that envisions a healthy Cenla in which all children grow up with an awareness of and access to nutritious food.