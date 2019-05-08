Wednesday, May 8, 2019
Save the Barn Day starts off with a 5K run from Forts Randolph and Buhlow to the barn, followed by a barnyard costume Fun Run and Kids Run, Saturday May 26th.

Live music for your entertainment will be provided by the Hoochie Digs and Scott Farris.

Sign up for the Wings Along The Red Cook-Off at eleven or enjoy interesting displays and a silent auction. A portion of the proceeds will go towards saving the dairy barn.

Louisiana commissioner Mike Strain will speak at 1pm.

Save the Barn Day. May 26th at Forts Randolph and Buhlow. 5K Run and much more!

https://www.facebook.com/events/599734153875966/

