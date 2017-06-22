Do-It-Yourself and Ready-made Sandbags Available to Alexandria Citizens

Ready-made Sandbags

For all citizens. ID required to prove Alexandria residency.

5 – Alexandria Consolidated City Compound

Sandbags can be picked up at the warehouse at 2021 Industrial Park Road off of Highway 1 North.

Do-It-Yourself Locations (open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.)

(Shovels and bags will be provided on-site by the City of Alexandria)

(Bags and shovels are available at each location)

1 – Bringhurst Park

Parking lot between Bringhurst Field and Alexandria Zoo located off of Babe Ruth Drive.

2 – Frank 0. Hunter Park

Parking lot near gym off of Willow Glen Road.

3 – Cheatham Park

Parking lot across from Peabody Magnet High School on Jones Avenue.

4 – Johnny Downs Complex

Front parking lot off of Highway 28 West.