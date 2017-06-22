Do-It-Yourself and Ready-made Sandbags Available to Alexandria Citizens
Ready-made Sandbags
For all citizens. ID required to prove Alexandria residency.
5 – Alexandria Consolidated City Compound
Sandbags can be picked up at the warehouse at 2021 Industrial Park Road off of Highway 1 North.
Do-It-Yourself Locations (open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.)
(Shovels and bags will be provided on-site by the City of Alexandria)
(Bags and shovels are available at each location)
1 – Bringhurst Park
Parking lot between Bringhurst Field and Alexandria Zoo located off of Babe Ruth Drive.
2 – Frank 0. Hunter Park
Parking lot near gym off of Willow Glen Road.
3 – Cheatham Park
Parking lot across from Peabody Magnet High School on Jones Avenue.
4 – Johnny Downs Complex
Front parking lot off of Highway 28 West.