Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Latest:
Community News 

Salvation Army of Alexandria opens up emergency cold weather shelter

Miranda Thomas 0 Comments

Alexandria, LA – The residents of Central Louisiana are faced with another dangerous storm. Emergency officials are advising everyone to stay off of roads, but some people don’t have that option. The homeless are faced with the issue of finding shelter in these trying times.

The Salvation Army of Alexandria has opened an emergency in response to freezing temperatures.

The cold weather shelter is located at 620 Beauregard St, Alexandria, LA 71301 .

You May Also Like

American Cancer Society’s Vegas Nights Gala

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Vernon Chamber hosts photo contest

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Young Artists Create Illuminated Sculptures

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *