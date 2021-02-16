Salvation Army of Alexandria opens up emergency cold weather shelter
Alexandria, LA – The residents of Central Louisiana are faced with another dangerous storm. Emergency officials are advising everyone to stay off of roads, but some people don’t have that option. The homeless are faced with the issue of finding shelter in these trying times.
The Salvation Army of Alexandria has opened an emergency in response to freezing temperatures.
The cold weather shelter is located at 620 Beauregard St, Alexandria, LA 71301 .