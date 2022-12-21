Salvation Army Offers Cold Weather Shelter for Homeless During Freeze

Louisiana is bracing for additional rain and cold weather for the next several days.

The Salvation Army is opening their doors to homeless men and women to stay warm.

A homeless man, Chris Townsend, is grateful for a roof over his head, a blessing many people take for granted.

“I came here because I have medical reasons. I have blood clots in my lungs and the doctor didn’t want me on the streets anymore, so I came here to stay. I’ve been here since September.”

Townsend says the Salvation Army provides blankets and a room for him to sleep in.

“It’s nice, you know, you don’t have to worry about being cold or wet, or nothing like that and you won’t get sick.”

To pay it forward, he volunteers to cook meals at the shelter.

“I’m helping them out because I’ve been in situations they’ve been in, you know. Just helps out, makes me feel good to help out.”

News Reporter Keisha Swafford says, “The Salvation Army gives out hot warmers and gloves to keep the homeless warm during the winter.”

Salvation Army Corps Officer Major Tim Williford says any donations in any form will be appreciated.

“In a perfect world, we would be taking care of everybody, but unfortunately, we don’t live in a perfect world so because of that, the Salvation Army tries to stand here in the gap and help people who would not have another place to be.”

Townsend says he feels safe at the shelter.

“I pay weekly to stay here and it’s nice to have a warm place. You don’t have to worry about food or nothing.”

Major Williford asks the public to bring number 10 canned goods and donate warm clothing to feed the homeless.