Salvation Army and VAVHS Partnerships for vaccine rollout

(Alexandria, LA) The Salvation Army of Alexandria has collaborated with the Veterans Administration Veterans Healthcare System (VAVHS) to provide COVID-19 vaccines to homeless veterans throughout Alexandria, La on Thursday, February 4th from 8 AM – 11 AM. All veterans will return on March 3rd for the second dose of the vaccine.

“I am blessed to assist in protecting our country’s heroes from COVID-19. I’m thankful to partner with VAVHS and happy to show The Salvation Army’s gratitude for US veterans,” stated Major Tim Williford, Alexandria Corps Officer.

The Salvation Army serves hundreds of thousands of veterans through shelters, adult rehabilitation centers, and community. Veterans often find themselves battling loneliness and depression years after returning home. The Salvation Army is committed to standing beside those who stood up for us by offering various veteran services to meet their needs. Whether it’s phone cards to call home, wheelchair assistance, help finding employment, or a friendly smile and companionship for the afternoon, The Salvation Army is always ready to come to their aid.