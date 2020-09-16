Saints WR Michael Thomas expected to miss several weeks due to injury

A quiet game for Michael Thomas in Sunday’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Bucs due to an ankle injury.

It was earlier reported that he would plan to fight through it, given the extra day before lining up against the Las Vegas Raiders in week two.

NFL’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rappaport report that the injury is worse than they thought.

Given this year’s rules, Injured Reserve is possible for Michael Thomas. It might protect him from fighting his way onto the field. Because he’ll be trying… https://t.co/Ufy0tYLQMT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 15, 2020

Thomas’ stats on Sunday’s game was 3 receptions for 17 yards.