Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Saints WR Michael Thomas expected to miss several weeks due to injury

Meagan Glover

A quiet game for Michael Thomas in Sunday’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Bucs due to an ankle injury.

It was earlier reported that he would plan to fight through it, given the extra day before lining up against the Las Vegas Raiders in week two.

NFL’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rappaport report that the injury is worse than they thought.

Thomas’ stats on Sunday’s game was 3 receptions for 17 yards.

