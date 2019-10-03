Saints’ Will Smith to be inducted into Ring of Honor

The New Orleans Saints announce that former defensive end, Will Smith will be inducted into Ring of Honor during halftime of Sunday’s Buccaneers game.

In April 2016, Smith was shot and killed following a traffic accident. He is survived by his wife, Racquel and three children, William, Wynter and Lisa.

Smith played in 139 career games with 120 for the Saints. His career totals include 618 tackles (363 solo), 67 sacks, 19 forced fumbles, seven recovered fumbles and two interceptions.

Smith was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame in 2016.