Thursday, September 24, 2020
Saints will host minimal fans to prepare for future game attendance

Meagan Glover

The New Orleans Saints will be hosting 750 family members of players, coaches and staff at this weekend’s Green Bay Packers game Sunday night. All of those attending will be seated in the West Plaza sideline. They will have minimal concessions available; however, no alcohol will be sold.

This is a strict test of our health and safety protocols that we have been working on with ASM Global, local and national health experts and city and state governmental leadership, including Governor Jon Bel Edwards and Mayor Latoya Cantrell, both of which are aware and have approved this safety test.

These protocols include health screenings, mobile ticketing, social distancing and other health and safety enhancements.  Facemasks will be required for all those attending.  This is open only to immediate family, allowing us to test our procedures while allowing us to have a firm handle on who is attending for the purposes of safety and tracing.

Those attending will be subject to all of the protocols and procedures established by the CDC, NFL, Saints and ASM Global.

Our goal is to use this strict test so that we can host as many fans as allowed based on local and state guidelines as soon as possible.

