Friday, July 26, 2019
Latest:
Sports News 

Saints’ Thomas absent from training camp

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

Leading the NFL in receptions, Saints WR Michael Thomas has not shown up to training camp.

Thomas is entering the last year of his rookie contract, being paid at $1.1M+. However, the Saints are hoping to make him the highest paid receiver in the game on a contract extension.
The Saints organization is not surprised about Thomas’ absence but they are hoping that this will be resolved soon.
In the meantime, other receivers such as Smith, Carr and Kirkwood are getting reps in and doing well so far.

QB Drew Brees mentions, “It has given the guys a lot of opportunities to get reps in. A lot of reciever positions up for grabs. I’m excited to see them work and compete.”

You May Also Like

LC Hires New Assoc. Athletic Director

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on LC Hires New Assoc. Athletic Director

LSUA Welcomes New Softball Coach

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on LSUA Welcomes New Softball Coach

NSU Football Coach: Season Opener Will Be Key

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on NSU Football Coach: Season Opener Will Be Key

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

July 24th Update - Message From Northwest Broadcasting CEO Brian Brady Re: DIRECTV