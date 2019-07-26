Saints’ Thomas absent from training camp

Leading the NFL in receptions, Saints WR Michael Thomas has not shown up to training camp.

Thomas is entering the last year of his rookie contract, being paid at $1.1M+. However, the Saints are hoping to make him the highest paid receiver in the game on a contract extension.

The Saints organization is not surprised about Thomas’ absence but they are hoping that this will be resolved soon.

In the meantime, other receivers such as Smith, Carr and Kirkwood are getting reps in and doing well so far.

QB Drew Brees mentions, “It has given the guys a lot of opportunities to get reps in. A lot of reciever positions up for grabs. I’m excited to see them work and compete.”