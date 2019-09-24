Saints take over Seattle in 33-27 win

The New Orleans Saints overcome a not so much a nail-biting game.

They traveled to the Centurylink Center, home to the Seattle Seahawks and came out on top, 33-27.

With Brees out, Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill were expected to keep things in place during Drew’s absence.

Taysom stepped in at quarterback very briefly, but Teddy turned his wheels on shortly and got things going throwing 19 of 27 for 177 yards and two touchdowns.

Who else was the star of the show was RB Alvin Kamara leading both of the rushing and receiving yards. Also scoring one touchdown for both.

Notably, all three phases of the team scored at least one touchdown.

Rookie Deonte Harris for the 53-yard return on opening drive putting the Saints up on the board first and safety Vonn Bell, recovering a Seattle fumble halfway through the second quarter.

The biggest play host to their rival, the Dallas Cowboys, this Sunday at 7 pm.