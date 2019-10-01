Saints snap Cowboys three game win streak at home

In a slugfest between the New Orleans Saints and the Dallas Cowboys, the Saints snap the three-game win streak of the Cowboys, 12-10.

The Cowboys’ defense held the Saints to four field goals, scoring no touchdowns. However, on the other side of the spectrum, the Cowboys scored only one touchdown, scored by star RB, Ezekiel Elliott.

Teddy Bridgewater, leading the offense, had a hard time finding the end zone but the biggest challenge of the night were the penalties called.

The Saints caused nine penalties for 80 yards, six alone in the first half.

“Discipline. We just have to be disciplined. Everybody handle their business and do what they have to do and do their job. It is what it is.”

One could consider this game a battle between the defenses. Saints’ secondary was the backbone of the win.

Elliott (Ezekiel) led the stats for both rushing and receiving. However, still not the best night for him as the Saints defense held him to only 35 yards rushing and going 6-7 for 30 yards.

“Do his eating, because he likes to eat.. so they’re going to feed him. And so, you take the challenge and you have to get shots on him. You can’t stop the whole game, you have to be ready. Being able to contain him, it takes 11 guys.”

After over a week of thumb surgery, Brees was found of the sidelines helping with offensive plays.

Brees is expected to be out at least another weeks, but with Teddy at the helm of the offense, he claims to be more comfortable in this position.

“Just do what we do best and that’s play Saints football. You know, we can’t think too much. I think often times when we’re thinking too much that when penalties happen. So if we just play fast, play with some tempo… and it starts with me. I’m going to continue to challenge these guys as the weeks go on and challenge myself to play with a more sense of urgency and more tempo.”

Saints open up NFC South play this Sunday, playing host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.