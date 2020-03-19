Saints Sign DT David Onyemata To Three-Year Contract

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have signed DT David Onyemata to a three-year contract. The announcement was made by Saints’ Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Onyemata, 6-4, 300, was originally selected by New Orleans in the fourth round (120th overall of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Manitoba (Canada). In 2019, the four-year NFL veteran started all 15 regular season games he appeared in and recorded 32 tackles (22 solo), three sacks for a 15-yard loss and one pass defensed. Onyemata added three tackles (two solo) in the NFC Wild Card Playoff vs. Minnesota. As a team, New Orleans’ run defense was ranked fourth in the NFL.

Overall, the Lagos, Nigeria native has played in 63 career regular season games with 25 starts and has recorded 140 tackles (80 solo), 9.5 sacks, three passes defensed and three forced fumbles. He has also played in five postseason games with two starts, recording ten tackles (five solo).