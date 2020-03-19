Thursday, March 19, 2020
Sports News 

Saints’ Sean Payton tests positive for coronavirus

Meagan Glover 0 Comments

NEW ORLEANS- Sean Payton, the New Orleans Saints head coach, tests positive for coronavirus.

Payton came forward with his diagnosis to encourage others to “heed the warnings of government officials, stay inside, and behave responsibly,” ESPN reported on social media Thursday.

He told ESPN that he did not feel well on Sunday, took the test on Monday, and received the results Thursday afternoon.

He is currently at home and will be quarantined throughout the week.

Payton is the first person in NFL circles that has come forward about testing positive for COVID-19.

