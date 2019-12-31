Saints playoff schedule: Home Sunday, and with win, to Frozen Tundra

POSTED 11:00 PM, DECEMBER 29, 2019, BY ED DANIELS

The Saints will have perfect weather for their first playoff game, but the same thing can’t be said for their possible, second.

New Orleans, the third seed, will host 6th seeded Minnesota Sunday at 12:05 pm. If the Saints win, they will play Sunday January 12th at 5:40 pm in Green Bay against the second seeded Packers.

The Saints came within a whisker of getting a first round bye. Trailing San Francisco 26-21, Seattle’s Russell Wilson completed a fourth down pass to tight end Jacob Hollister, who was tackled inches short of the goal line. If Seattle had won, the Saints would have been the second seed, and grabbed a first round bye.

The ending was not without controversy. Seattle, playing a second down at the San Francisco one yard line, took a costly delay of game penalty.

San Francisco could have been flagged for pass interference in the end zone on the same drive. The play, however, was not booth reviewed.

The Saints, 13-3, routed Carolina Sunday 42-10. Last year, with 13 wins, the Saints were the number one seed.

This season they are the three.