Saints play the Dolphins tonight, 21 players out due to COVID

The New Orleans Saints host the Miami Dolphins tonight at the Caesars Superdome. The Saints are encouraging fans to wear all black tonight to “Blackout the dome”

“We are anxious for our fans to Blackout the Caesars Superdome and create another indelible memory for not only those attending the game but also those watching on television.”

Here is a list of the 21 players sitting out this game due to COVID:

QB-Taysom Hill

QB-Trevor Siemian

OL-Ryan Ramczyk

OL-James Carpenter

OL-Jordan Mills

OL-Jerald Hawkins

TE-Juwan Johnson

TE-Adam Trautman

WR-Deonte Harris

RB-Dwayne Washington (key special teams contributor)

LB-Demario Davis

LB-Kwon Alexander

DL-Carl Granderson

DL-Jalyn Holmes

DL-Christian Ringo

DL-Malcolm Roach

LB-Kaden Ellis

CB-KeiVarae Russell

S-Malcolm Jenkins

S-J.T. Gray (key special teams contributor)

S-Jeff Heath