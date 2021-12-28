Saints play the Dolphins tonight, 21 players out due to COVID
The New Orleans Saints host the Miami Dolphins tonight at the Caesars Superdome. The Saints are encouraging fans to wear all black tonight to “Blackout the dome”
“We are anxious for our fans to Blackout the Caesars Superdome and create another indelible memory for not only those attending the game but also those watching on television.”
Here is a list of the 21 players sitting out this game due to COVID:
QB-Taysom Hill
QB-Trevor Siemian
OL-James Carpenter
OL-Jordan Mills
OL-Jerald Hawkins
TE-Juwan Johnson
TE-Adam Trautman
WR-Deonte Harris
RB-Dwayne Washington (key special teams contributor)
LB-Demario Davis
LB-Kwon Alexander
DL-Carl Granderson
DL-Jalyn Holmes
DL-Christian Ringo
DL-Malcolm Roach
LB-Kaden Ellis
CB-KeiVarae Russell
S-Malcolm Jenkins
S-J.T. Gray (key special teams contributor)
S-Jeff Heath