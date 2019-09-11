Saints hold off Texans in season opener

In a thriller performance, the New Orleans Saints move up 1-0 after forcing a win over the Houston Texans.

After going 510 yards, 7 of 11 on third down conversions, 148 rushing yards and so much more, not too bad for a season opener.

However, the Saints went 0 for 2 in the red zone in the first half. As you’ll see below, Brees threw an interception early in the first in the Texans five yard line.

The second half almost became “The Alvin Kamara Show”. He was a force to be reckoned with. 10 carries for 97 yards, but we can’t count out the other half of the offense. “Can’t Guard Mike” racked up 10 receptions for 123 yards.

The game was almost a shoot-out with both teams going back to back with answers. Although, the second quarter for the Saints wasn’t so pretty. They were down at the half 14-3.

Returning for the third, they didn’t hold anything back. The guys were more alert, like Marshon Lattimore on the tackles, Swiss Knife, Taysom Hill with a touchdown and a beautiful interception by Marcus Williams. That actually resulted in a personal foul penalty after WR DeAndre Hopkins body-slammed Williams.

Late into the fourth is where the stress really came.

With 37 seconds left, former Miami Dolphin WR, Kenny Stills found his way into the end zone tying up the knot at 27.

With the following kick by Ka’imi Fairbairn that was originally missed, C.J. Gardener Johnson gets a roughing the kicker penalty that gives Fairbairn another chance at the kick. He makes it.

Now the Saints have to either make it in field goal range or make it to the end zone.

Brees sends out targets and uses his time of the clock wisely that puts the Saints in field goal range.

After missing the first kick at 56 yards in the first half, Wil Lutz seals the deal and becomes the hero.

Saints defend territory at 30-28.