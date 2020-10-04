Sunday, October 4, 2020
REPORT: Saints have positive COVID-19 test ahead of Detroit match-up

Meagan Glover

According to sources, as the Saints arrived to Detroit they found fullback Michael Burton, positive for COVID-19.

At the moment, the Saints are retesting Burton in hopes to receive a negative test but also testing those in close contact with him, including running back Alvin Kamara.

Along with Burton, the Saints are awaiting retests for four players.

At this time, they’re scheduled to play the Detroit Lions tomorrow at 12 p.m.

