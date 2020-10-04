REPORT: Saints have positive COVID-19 test ahead of Detroit match-up

According to sources, as the Saints arrived to Detroit they found fullback Michael Burton, positive for COVID-19.

At the moment, the Saints are retesting Burton in hopes to receive a negative test but also testing those in close contact with him, including running back Alvin Kamara.

#Saints FB Michael Burton received an initial positive COVID-19 test and is being re-tested to confirm, source said. In addition, the team is testing his close contacts. https://t.co/K08KOjbOuj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2020

Along with Burton, the Saints are awaiting retests for four players.

At this time, they’re scheduled to play the Detroit Lions tomorrow at 12 p.m.