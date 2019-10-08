Saints grab divisional win over Bucs

The New Orleans Saints grab their divisional win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home, 31-24.

Wil Lutz put points on the board first striking a 29 yard field goal in the first quarter.

The Bucs answer back at the end of the first. Winston connects with Godwin for 26 yards and lays it in the end zone.

The Saints turn things up a notch in the second quarter with two touchdowns by Michael Thomas and Jared Cook and Lutz adding the extra point for both.

The second half was a bit more quiet, as far as points go. Only scoring a touchdown (with a good kick) in both the third and the fourth quarter. Both receptions and touchdowns by Ted Ginn Jr. and Michael Thomas.

Leading the charts this week was RB Alvin Kamara rushing for 62 yards. Michael Thomas went 11-13 for 182 yards and two touchdowns.

Teddy Bridgewater is now 3-0 as starting quarterback after defeating the Seahawks, the Cowboys and now the Buccaneers. In yesterday’s game he threw over 300 yards completing over 75% of his passes.

Defensively, Demario Davis, led the tackles at seven with PJ Williams close behind at six.

Next Sunday, the Saints travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars.