Saints game canceled

At the request of Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, the NFL and the New Orleans Saints announced this afternoon that due to the impending impact of Hurricane Ida on the Gulf Coast region that the team’s preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals has been canceled.

Due to the intensification of the Hurricane throughout the day and after the most recent tropical update, the team’s leadership has made the decision in the best interests of all personnel that may have been directly and indirectly affected by the storm.