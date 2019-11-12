Saints fall flat, and fall to Falcons 26-9

The Saints couldn’t find themselves Sunday against the Falcons, and couldn’t find the end zone as Atlanta upset New Orleans, 26-9.

The Falcons won only their second game all season, despite being 12 and 1/2 point underdogs.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees was sacked six times, and the Saints were penalized 12 times for 90 yards.

The Falcons took a 10-3 lead in the second quarter on an 8 yard TD pass from Matt Ryan to Austin Hooper, and never relinquished it.

Saints head coach Sean Payton was asked if he saw this type of poor performance coming at any point during the week.