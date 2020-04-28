Saints draft Mississippi State QB Tommy Stevens (BIO)

POSITION QB

HEIGHT 6‐5

WEIGHT 235

CLASS Senior

HOMETOWN Indianapolis, IN

HIGH SCHOOL/PREVIOUS SCHOOL Penn State

2020 East‐West Shrine Game Participant

2019 Team Captain

2019 Manning Passing Academy

CAREER: Graduate transfer quarterback from Penn State, who played his final season at Mississippi State …

Signed with MSU on May 17, 2019 and arrived on June 1 … Earned the starting quarterback role on Aug. 22,

2019 … Named a team captain on Aug. 25, 2019 … Graduated from Penn State in December 2018 with a degree

in telecommunications … Threw for 1,1155 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushed for 381 yards and four scores

in lone season with the Bulldogs … At Penn State, was 24‐for‐41 passing for 304 yards and four touchdowns,

rushed for 506 yards and eight touchdowns and caught 14 passes for 62 yards and two touchdowns in 23 career

games played … Left PSU ranked No. 8 on the school’s career quarterback rushing yardage list with 506 yards

and tied for eighth at PSU in career rushing touchdowns by a quarterback (8) … Was a high school standout at

Decatur Central in Indiana, before enrolling at Penn State.

2019 SEASON: Started all nine games played … Completed 60.2 percent (97‐of‐161) of his passes for 1,155 yards

and 11 touchdowns with five interceptions (136.9 rating) … Added 381 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 83

attempts (4.6 avg.) … Threw for 200‐plus yards twice and registered five multi‐passing touchdown games …

Completed 69 percent (80‐of‐116) of his passes on 126 dropbacks for 991 yards and 11 TDs when facing no

pressure … Made MSU debut and first start since Nov. 7, 2014 in high school (4 years, 9 months and 24 days) at

Louisiana (8/31) in New Orleans … Shined with three TDs accounted for (2 pass, 1 rush) and was 20‐of‐30 for 236

yards … According to PFF, completed 17 of 22 passes (77.3 percent) for 200 yards (9.1 yards/attempt) and 11

first downs when facing no pressure that game … In the first half, went 10‐of‐16 passing for 127 yards and

scored a TD both passing (31‐yard pass) and rushing (4‐yard run) … Threw TD passes of 31 yards (Osirus Mitchell)

and 12 yards (Austin Williams) … Had 13 completions for a first down, five completions for 15‐plus yards and a

pair of completions for 25‐plus yards … Improved to 2‐0 as a starter, including his first win at home inside Davis

Wade Stadium, vs. Southern Miss (9/7) … For the second straight game, connected with Osirus Mitchell for a TD

on MSU’s opening drive with a 28‐yard score … Went 7‐of‐7 passing for 84 yards and a TD in the first quarter,

and on the next play threw an 11‐yard TD strike to Stephen Guidry … Connected on his first nine passing

attempts (105 yards, two TDs) before an incompletion late in the second quarter (longest streak for a MSU

quarterback to start the game since Dak Prescott completed his first 12 passing attempts against Arkansas in

2015) … Left the game late in the second quarter with an injury and did not return … Went 7‐of‐15 passing for

one touchdown against two interceptions vs. Kansas State (9/21) … Found Osirus Mitchell for a then‐career long,

35‐yard touchdown pass … Left the game during the third quarter due to an upper body injury … Did not play vs.

Kentucky (9/21) … Started at No. 7 Auburn (9/28) but left the game in the first quarter due to a lower body

injury … Went 1‐of‐3 passing for seven yards … Started at Tennessee (10/12) and went 6‐of‐11 passing for 67

yards and rushed nine times for 26 yards in the first half … Spelled by freshman quarterback Garrett Shrader,

who started the second half and finished the game … Did not play vs. No. 2 LSU (10/19) … Did not play at Texas

A&M (10/26) … Earned his first SEC win as a starting quarterback at Arkansas (11/2) … Completed 12 of 18

passes for 172 yards and two TDs … Rushed for 74 yards on 15 attempts … Connected with nine different

receivers on the day … Threw a 33‐yard TD pass to Osirus Mitchell in the first quarter … Earned a team‐high 83.5

overall grade from PFF, which was the best in the SEC that week among quarterbacks … Rushed for 96 yards on

10 attempts and completed 12 of 21 passes for 82 yards against one interception at No. 4 Alabama (11/16) …

Responsible for three touchdowns (2 passing, 1 rushing) vs. Abilene Christian (11/23) … Threw a career‐long 88‐

yard TD pass in the second quarter to Kylin Hill … Scored on a 30‐yard run … Did not play vs. Ole Miss (11/28) …

Went 17‐of‐26 passing for 221 yards and two TDs in the Music City Bowl vs. Louisville (12/30) … Add 71 rushing

yards and one TD on 17 attempts.

2018 JUNIOR SEASON (AT PENN STATE): Appeared in seven games, seeing time at quarterback in four games …

Completed 8‐of‐11 passes for 304 yards and four touchdowns against one interception … Rushed 28 times for

118 yards and a pair of touchdowns … Made season debut in the “Lion” position vs. Ohio State (9/29) and had

three rushes … Tossed a 23‐yard touchdown in the second quarter at Indiana (10/20) and caught two passes for

two yards … Completed two passes for 27 yards and rushed for 18 yards on five carries, including a 3‐yard

touchdown run vs. Iowa (10/27) … Completed 3 of 4 passes for 35 yards and rushed for 52 yards on 10 carries,

including an 8‐yard touchdown run at Michigan (11/3) … Rushed for 25 yards on seven carries, including a 20‐

yard run in the second quarter vs. Wisconsin (11/10) … Completed both pass attempts for 25 yards, including a

20‐yard completion vs. Maryland (11/24), and rushed for 35 yards on three carries, including an 18‐yard run.

2017 SOPHOMORE SEASON (AT PENN STATE): Appeared in nine games … Saw time at quarterback, running back

and wide receiver … Rushed 27 times for 190 yards and four touchdowns … Caught 12 passes for 60 yards and

two scores … Went 14‐of‐27 passing for 158 yards and three TDs … Completed 3‐of‐6 passes for 42 yards vs.

Akron (9/2) … Also rushed four times for 16 yards and one touchdown … Scored on a 5‐yard touchdown run in

the fourth quarter … Caught his first career pass for 7 yards … Caught and threw a touchdown pass vs. Georgia

State (9/16) … Completed 2‐of‐4 passes for 43 yards and a touchdown … Rushed twice for two yards … Caught

two passes for 19 yards, including a 10‐yard touchdown grab … Caught his second career touchdown pass at

Northwestern (10/7), a 10‐yard pass from Trace McSorley … Made two catches in the game for eight yards …

Rushed three times for 17 yards … Set career highs in passing attempts (7) and completions (4) … Completed 2‐

of‐3 passes for 21 yards and one touchdown vs. Nebraska (11/18) … Connected with Nick Bowers for a

touchdown in the fourth quarter … Rushed five times for 31 yards … Caught two passes for 22 yards … Posted

career highs in rushes (12), rushing yards (113), rushing touchdowns (3) and touchdowns responsible for (4) at

Maryland (11/25) … Completed 3‐of‐7 passes for 11 yards, including a 4‐yard scoring strike in the fourth quarter

… Also made one reception for four yards … Owned a team‐best 117 all‐purpose yards (113 rushing, 4

receiving).

2016 REDSHIRT FRESHMAN SEASON (AT PENN STATE): Appeared in seven games … Made his collegiate debut vs.

Kent State (9/3) … Saw snaps at quarterback in the fourth quarter, but did not throw a pass vs. Maryland (10/1)

… Carried the ball four times for 36 yards … Attempted his first passes as a collegiate quarterback, completing

his first career pass for 26 yards at Purdue (10/29) … Was 1‐of‐2 passing … Rushed five times for 31 yards,

including an 18‐yard rush in the fourth quarter … Ran five times for 70 yards vs. Iowa (11/5) … Lined up at wide

receiver and took the handoff on the jet sweep, rumbling 13 yards for his first career touchdown in the fourth

quarter … Added a career‐long 45‐yard rush in the fourth quarter … Rushed six times for 62 yards at Rutgers

(11/19) … Scampered for a 12‐yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter … Had a long rush of 31 yards.

2015 TRUE FRESHMAN SEASON (AT PENN STATE): Redshirted his first year with the program.

HIGH SCHOOL: Played for head coach Justin Dixson at Decatur Central in Indiana … Finalist for Indiana Gatorade

Player of the Year … Two‐time all‐conference, all‐area and all‐county selection … Honored as a 2014 All‐State 5A

selection as a defensive back after making 25 tackles and recording two interceptions … Averaged 172 passing

yards and completed 60 percent of his attempts, while throwing 16 touchdown passes as a senior … A dual‐

threat quarterback, rushed for 842 yards on 172 carries, averaging 4.9 yards per carry while scoring 10

touchdowns … Rated a three‐star prospect by all four major recruiting services – 247Sports, ESPN, Rivals and

Scout … Ranked as the No. 17 dual‐threat quarterback and the seventh‐best player in Indiana by 247Sports …

Rivals tabbed him as the 18th‐ranked dual‐threat quarterback and the No. 5 player in Indiana.

PERSONAL: Born December 15, 1996, in Indianapolis, Indiana … Full name is Thomas Mason Stevens … Son of

Tom and Misty Stevens … Has two sisters, Kayla and Livia, and two brothers, Cameron and Aycen … Listens to

Metallica to psyche himself up for games … Pursuing his master’s degree in community college education …

Twitter handle is @TMS_II.

CAREER HIGHS:

Completions: 20, at Louisiana (8‐31‐19)

Attempts: 30, at Louisiana (8‐31‐19)

Passing Yards: 236, at Louisiana (8‐31‐19)

Passing TDs: 2, (4x) last vs Abilene Christian (11‐23‐19)

Long Pass: 88, vs Abilene Christian (11‐23‐19)

Rushes: 15, at Arkansas (11‐2‐19)

Rushing Yards: 153, vs Abilene Christian (11‐23‐19)

Rushing TDs: 3, at Maryland (11‐25‐17)*

Long Rush: 46, vs. Alabama (11‐17‐19)

Receptions: 3, vs. Washington (12‐30‐17)*

Receiving Yards: 22, vs. Nebraska (11‐18‐17)*

Receiving TDs: 1, (twice) last at Northwestern (10‐7‐17)*

Long Reception: 13, vs. Nebraska (11‐18‐17)*

* achieved while playing at Penn State

