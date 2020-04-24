Saints draft Michigan center/guard Cesar Ruiz (BIO)

C/G Cesar Ruiz

6-4, 316

Michigan

Pennsauken, NJ

IMG Academy (Fla.)

At Michigan … three-year letterman … appeared in 36 games during his career, making 31 consecutive starting assignments to finish his career … started five games at right guard in 2017 and 26 straight at center during the 2018 and 2019 seasons … two-time All-Big Ten selection: second team (coaches, 2019) and third team (media, 2019) after earning third-team honors from the coaches in 2018 … … also contributed on PAT/field goal protection unit … enrolled at Michigan in January 2017 … declared for the 2020 NFL Draft as a junior. Junior

(2019) … earned third varsity letter … All-Big Ten second team (coaches) … All-Big Ten third team (media) … named to the watch list for the Rimington and Outland trophies … highest-graded pass blocking center in the country according to PFF College … started all 13 games at center … started his 20th career game vs. Army (Sept. 7) … made 30th career start in the regular season finale against Ohio State (Nov. 30) … started his third consecutive bowl game with the start at center against Alabama in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl (Jan. 1). Sophomore

(2018) … earned second varsity letter … All-Big Ten third team at center (coaches) … All-Big Ten honorable mention (media) … started all 13 games at center … earned his first career start at center at Notre Dame (Sept. 1) … starting center against Western Michigan (Sept. 8), SMU (Sept. 15), Nebraska (Sept. 22), at Northwestern (Sept. 29), Maryland (Oct. 6), Wisconsin (Oct. 13), at Rutgers (Nov. 10), Indiana (Nov. 17) and at Ohio State (Nov. 24) … made his second career start in a bowl game, lining up at center against Florida in the ChickFil-A Peach Bowl (Dec. 29). Freshman

(2017) … earned first varsity letter … played in 10 games and made five starts at right guard … saw action along the offensive line in nine contests … also contributed on field goal/PAT protection unit … made his collegiate debut as a sixth lineman against Cincinnati (Sept. 9) … played as sixth offensive lineman against Air Force (Sept. 16) and Purdue (Sept. 23) … played solely on special teams at Penn State (Oct. 21) … played as an extra lineman and also contributed on special teams against Rutgers (Oct. 28) … earned his first career start at right guard vs. Minnesota (Nov. 4) … started at right guard against Maryland (Nov. 11), Wisconsin (Nov. 18) and Ohio State (Nov. 25) … started at right guard against South Carolina in the Outback Bowl (Jan. 1).

Prep … attended IMG Academy (2017) coached by Kevin Wright … helped lead IMG Academy to undefeated seasons in 2015 and 2016 … as a senior, anchored an offensive line that helped the offense produce 2,000 yards through the air and 1,879 yards on the ground in 11 games … Honors and Rankings … played in the 2017 Under Armour All-American Game … 247.com four-star prospect, ranked No. 58 nationally and the No.1 center … ESPN four-star recruit, ranked No. 69 nationally and the No. 1 center … Scout four-star recruit, rated No. 100 CESAR RUIZ*** Offensive Line 6-4, 316 Pennsauken, New Jersey 51 IMG Academy (Fla.) nationally and the No. 1 center in the south … Rivals four-star recruit, rated No. 41 nationally and the No. 1 center … PrepStar four-star recruit, a member of the Top 350 All-American squad and ranked as the No. 167 prospect nationally … attended the 2016 The Opening in Beaverton, Oregon. Personal … Cesar Ruiz was born June 14, 1999 … attended the same high school as U-M linebacker Jordan Anthony … enrolled in the College of Literature, Science and the Arts, majoring in afro-american and african studies.