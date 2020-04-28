Saints draft LB Zach Baun (BIO)

Zack Baun

Wisconsin

LB

6-3

225

Brown Deer, Wis. (Brown Deer)

HONORS AND AWARDS

2019: Butkus Award finalist, Bednarik Award semifinalist, consensus first-team All-America (FWAA, Walter Camp), second-team All-America (AFCA, Associated Press, The Sporting News), first-team All-Big Ten (consensus) Notable: First consensus first-team All-America linebacker in school history (UW’s sixth first-team All-American overall at linebacker)…12.5 sacks as a senior in 2019 rank as third-highest single-season total in school history…Led the Badgers to a single-season school record 51 sacks as a team in 2019…Invited to 2020 Senior Bowl and 2020 NFL Scouting Combine

Career: Played in 39 games with 27 starts at OLB…Started all 27 games of final two seasons…Tallied 154 total tackles, 30.5 tackles for loss and 15.0 sacks…Recorded two interceptions and three forced fumbles.

2019: Team captain earned third letter, starting all 14 games at OLB, leading team and ranked second in Big Ten with 19.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks (Second among Power Five conference linebackers in both categories)…Tallied 76 tackles…Broke up two passes and grabbed one interception (a 34-yard return for a touchdown vs. Michigan State)…Had a career-high ten tackles, including one sack, at Ohio State on Oct. 26…Added nine stops and one sack vs. Buckeyes in Big Ten Championship, Dec. 7…Had nine tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and two sacks at Minnesota, Nov. 30 to help Badgers secure Big Ten West Division title…Logged seven tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble vs. Michigan, Sept. 21…Recorded career-high three sacks vs. Kent State on Oct. 5…Had two sacks at Nebraska, Nov. 16. 2018: Earned second letter, starting all 13 games at OLB…Was Badgers’ third-leading tackler with 63 total stops, including 37 solo tackles…Had 7.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble…Logged 1 interception and 3 pass breakups…Recorded career highs with nine tackles, three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks at Penn State on Nov. 10 while also recovering a fumble…Had four tackles and snagged first career interception at Northwestern on Oct. 27. 2017: Did not play after suffering foot injury during training camp. 2016: Earned first letter, playing in 12 games…Recorded 15 total tackles, including nine solo stops…Logged 3.5 tackles for loss and one forced fumble…Recorded one solo tackle vs. Louisiana State University, Sept. 3…Made one tackle for loss and a forced fumble vs. Georgia State, Sept. 17…Notched two solo tackles at Michigan State, Sept. 24…Recorded two total tackles, including a half tackle for loss at Michigan, Oct. 1…Logged six total tackles, including three solo tackles and a tackle for loss vs. Ohio State, Oct. 15…Recorded one tackle in Big Ten Championship Game vs. Penn State, Dec. 3. 2015: Redshirt season

High School: Three-star recruit by 247 Sports, ESPN, Rivals and Scout…Rated as the No. 2 OLB in Wisconsin and No. 54 OLB in the country by Scout…Also ranked No. 23 quarterback by ESPN…Rated No. 4 overall recruit in state by ESPN…Passed for 3,061 yards and 27 touchdowns in high school career, adding 3,923 yards and 67 TDs rushing…Scored 94 total TDs in 22 career games…State Offensive Player of the Year by Wisconsin Football Coaches Association as a senior…First-team All-State quarterback by WFCA and second-team all-state pick by Associated Press…2014 Dave Krieg Award winner as state’s most outstanding senior quarterback…Named Woodland Conference East Division Offensive Player of the Year and earned first-team all-conference honors…As a dual-threat quarterback, averaged 167.0 rushing yards per game and 9.7 yards per carry as a senior, finishing with 1,837 rushing yards and a state-leading 39 touchdowns…Also completed 54.9 percent of his passes for 1,936 yards and 20 TDs…As a junior, honorable mention all-state and first-team All-Woodland Conference at quarterback…Rushed for 2,086 yards and 28 TDs, averaging 189.6 yards per game…Also threw for 1,125 yards and seven touchdowns…Two-time Brown Deer team MVP and team captain…Lettered in basketball, leading Brown Deer to Wisconsin Division 3 state title as a junior (2013-14)…Lettered in track, placing four times at Division 2 state meet…Finished fifth in 100 meters and eighth in 200 meters as a junior…Third in 100 meters (10.91 in prelims) and fourth in 4×100 relay as a senior … injured in final of 200 meters after running 21.53 in prelims…Coach was Rob Green

Personal: Graduated in December, 2019 with degree in retailing and consumer behavior…Payed the bass in orchestra…Summer camp counselor at Camp Anokijig