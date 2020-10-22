Saints allowing fans back in Superdome for home games

Starting this weekend, the New Orleans Saints are allowing fans back into the stadium after a long-awaited approval.

Hosting the Carolina Panthers this Sunday, they can host up to 3,000 fans, whom are season ticket holders that didn’t opt out. However, they will weigh the entrance upon years as a ticket holder.

For the next two home games against the 49ers and the Falcons, that number can reach 6,000, if COVID permits.

That number can then increase up to 15,000 for the Chiefs and Vikings if COVID numbers don’t significantly increase.

Now plans with LSU aren’t solidified following the announcement.

Full statement below:

Mayor LaToya Cantrell, in partnership with the New Orleans Saints, has agreed to a phased and deliberate pilot approach allowing fans to attend Saints games in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, beginning with this weekend’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Season Ticket Holders will have access to 3,000 tickets that will be distributed for the Oct. 25 Carolina home game to be played at noon CT.

Barring any change in local health and safety guidelines as any additional changes to crowd size are only possible if current trends continue to remain stable then and only then will capacity increase to 6,000 fans for the Nov. 15 San Francisco and Nov. 22 Atlanta home games.

Capacity would then increase to 15,000 for the Dec. 20 Kansas City and Dec. 25 Minnesota home games, again barring any change in local health and safety guidelines. In addition, a limited number of tickets to satisfy player, team and other required NFL obligations was additionally approved for the remaining games.