SafeSource Direct PPE Manufacturing Jobs Featured at Career Fair

BROUSSARD, La. – Registration is now open for an LED FastStart career fair that will connect job seekers in and outside the state with manufacturing and quality assurance jobs at SafeSource Direct, which manufactures personal protective equipment for hospitals.

The event will take place Wednesday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the SafeSource Direct Glove Plant, located at 142 Lake Talon Road in Broussard. Participants must register in advance by visiting the LED FastStart registration page.

SafeSource Direct will be hiring to fill 88 openings at multiple positions, including:

Manufacturing team member

Manufacturing supervisor

Quality assurance inspector

Quality assurance manager

Maintenance technician

Maintenance plumber

Engineer

“Having this job fair at our facility is a great way for applicants to get a real feel for what SafeSource Direct has to offer,” SafeSource HR Manager Kevin Domingue said. “We want them to see, up close, what we are doing here and how best they can add to our growing workforce. The Broussard community has been an exceptional source of talent for us, and we value this opportunity to invite those seeking employment into our facility.”

LED FastStart hosts numerous virtual and in-person career fairs each year covering a range of industries, from digital/tech to manufacturing. For more information, contact LED FastStart Recruitment Director Jamie Nakamoto at Jamie.Nakamoto@la.gov or 225.342.1575