Safe Together Alexandria Phase 2 Reopening Plan

The City of Alexandria continues to follow its detailed reopening plan that aligns with the phased approach of Gov. John Bel Edward’s statewide plan as well as the national guidance from President Donald Trump’s administration and public health officials. The primary factors driving each phase include:

Maintain the health and safety of the community and workers, and protect vulnerable populations.

Continue to offer public services to citizens where compliance with CDC, state, and local guidelines can be achieved.

All City of Alexandria departments and facilities are prepared to adjust, including returning to a remote work environment and closing features and facilities as changes in the situation may necessitate.

Specific reopening measures during Phase 2 include:

Overall

Only facilities able to comply with CDC, state, and local guidelines will be opened to the public with modified operations in accordance with those guidelines.

For open businesses, capacity generally limited to 50 percent allowing for physical distancing in all facilities for Phase 2.

City facility specifics

Signs promoting physical distancing and hygiene remain placed throughout City buildings and parks to remind and encourage the public of the ongoing need for preventive measures to reduce spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Employees remain required to practice good hygiene (washing hands regularly, wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), etc.); maintain physical distance from others; and self-quarantine if showing symptoms.

Teleworking remains an option as needed.

Where applicable, employees may continue to work in phased shifts to minimize interaction.

Managers continue to consider special accommodations for personnel who are members of vulnerable populations.

When possible, meetings with the public should be held remotely using technology.

All employees are encouraged to have work-related discussions via remote mediums where possible.

Employees continue to be required to wear masks or cloth face coverings when being near or interacting with others.

Gatherings of 25 or more in confined areas are prohibited.

Sanitation protocols have been developed in accordance with the CDC’s Reopening Guidance for Cleaning and Disinfecting Public Spaces, Workplaces, Businesses, Schools, and Homes published April 28, 2020, and departments will comply with protocols specific to their areas.

Janitorial services and cleaning of frequently touched surfaces will be increased.

Hand sanitizer has been and will continue to be placed throughout facilities for public use.

Guide to Open Facilities for Phase 2 Reopening