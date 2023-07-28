Safe Sitter Class at Rapides Regional Prepares Teens for Emergency Situations

With school starting soon, some teens may have to babysit their siblings by themselves. In case of an emergency, Rapides Regional Medical Center offers classes to prepare babysitters.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how nurses teach them about baby safety.

Registered Nurse Tamera Tullos says, “We teach the kids everything from what to do if the child is injured. We teach them how to even make phone calls and start babysitting or how to receive calls, what kind of things they need to be looking for.”

Teens learn how to perform CPR and protect a baby from choking.

Giada Difulco says, “It was actually really cool, and it was nice to learn something new that I never knew before.”

Students learn to practice safety skills and treat illnesses and injuries.

Nadezda Prestridge says, “It felt really good because now I know how to help someone that’s in need.”

Babysitting teaches teens how to engage with the kids they care for.

Sarah McCleskey says, “I have an eight-month-old baby at home. So, I want to learn how to protect him and stuff because I just want to be there when he chokes and stuff so I can protect him.”

Safe sitter classes support communication and empathy in teens.

Nurse Tullos says, “We want them to keep these children safe when they’re babysitting, but we also want them to be safe.”

At the end of the class, teens will know how to react quickly to emergency situations.

Rapides Regional is one of the few hospitals in Central Louisiana to offer the safe sitter class.