Sabine Parish inmate wanted after escaping

An inmate from Sabine Parish is wanted after he was discovered missing during regular rounds on August 21st.

The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office says that 26 year old Jonathan Enriquez, of Anacoco, allegedly used his trustee status to gain access to a locked gate that he was able to squeeze himself through.

Enriquez has been serving a 2 year sentence for a drug violation and was scheduled for release in October.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-256-9241.

Jonathan Enriquez

-White Male

-5’11”

-180 pounds

-Short brown hair

-Short beard