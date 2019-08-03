Sabine Parish couple charged with child sex crimes

A husband a wife, Dustin and Samantha Crow, have been arrested and are both facing a list of charges for child sex abuse crimes.

According to the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office their arrest comes after a joint investigation between the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Louisiana State Police, Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services, Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, Sulphur Police Department, and the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.

30-year-old Dustin Crow has been charged with 106 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, 8 counts of distributing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, 11 counts of producing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, 2 counts of indecent behavior with juveniles, 1 count of sexual battery under the age of 13, and 1 count of first degree rape under the age of 13.

30-year-old Samantha Crow has been charged with 1 count of producing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, 1 count of distributing pornography under the age of 13, 1 count of indecent behavior with a juvenile under the age of 13, and 2 counts of first degree rape of juvenile under the age of 13.

Both have been booked into the Sabine Parish Jail.