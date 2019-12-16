(RV) GENERALS CAGE WILDCATS; STAY PERFECT IN RRAC PLAY

Alexandria, La. – The (RV) LSUA women’s basketball team opened up a bit of a gap on Wiley during the second quarter, and never let the Wildcats back into the game as the Generals finished the 2019 portion of the conference schedule still undefeated with a 72-64 win Saturday afternoon at The Fort.

W-L TEAM 1 2 3 4 F 3-7, 1-2 RRAC Wiley (Texas) 17 14 20 13 64 6-3, 4-0 RRAC (RV) LSU Alexandria (La.) 20 25 15 12 72

How It Happened:

LSUA really used the second quarter to pull away. After taking a 20-17 lead into the second period, the Generals found themselves trailing 21-20 as Wiley got the quarter’s first two buckets. But that’s where the Generals turned it on, tightening down the defense to outscore the Wildcats 25-10 to finish out the period and give LSUA its first double digit lead of the game at 45-31 on a Brittany Hall steal and lay-up with just seconds remaining before halftime for that final points of the first half. The largest lead of the game came win the early stages of the third quarter on a Kelsey Thaxton three-pointer made it 48-33 Generals. Wiley did cut the deficit down to six points late in the third quarter, but the Generals had another push to get the lead back up to double figures and the Wildcats would get no closer again.

Coach’s Take:

“It’s always good to pick up a win conference win and get to try something new,” said LSUA head coach Bob Austin. “Our defense was real good once again and I felt we forced them into a lot of mistakes that we were able to take advantage of. Kendriana is really starting to get in a groove and it’s showing in her stat line with more points and blocks. I was also glad to see the ladies did a good job slowing the ball down and shortening the game, which is usually against everything we like to do, but we started working on it in practice and I felt the team did a good job using up the clock late. We feel good about our conference play, but now we have a real tough road test coming up before the holiday break, and I think the team is excited to take on this challenge.”

Other Key Statistics:

Sr. G Kendriana Washington was the game-high scorer with 20 points on nine of 16 shooting. She also grabbed seven rebounds and was credited with four blocked shots in the contest.

So. G Kelsey Thaxton hit four three-pointers on her way to 16 points to go with four steals on the night.

Sr. G Courtney Dawsey finished the night with 11 points, dished out five assists, and had three steals.

Sr. G Brittany Hall continued to fill up the stat sheet, ending the night with eight points, eight assists, four rebounds, and four steals.

So. F Ciera Daniels was just one bucket shy of another double-double, ending the night with eight points and ten rebounds.

The Generals finished the night shooting 43.5% (30/69) from the field. LSUA was 26.1% (6/23) from above the three point arc and hit six of their seven free throw attempts.

Wiley hit on 44.4% of their shots (28/63), 30.8% (4/13) from long range, and was four of seven at the line.

Two nights after causing 43 turnovers, the LSUA defense forced the Wildcats into 30 turnovers, including 14 steals by the Generals, and LSUA holding a 24-15 advantage in points off turnovers.

Next Game:

With winter break now on the horizon, the (RV) Generals (6-3, 4-0 RRAC) play one final game before the calendar flips to 2020 as LSUA heads to Plainview, Texas for a date with #6 Wayland Baptist. Tip-off against the Queens (7-2, 1-1 SAC) is set for this Thursday, December 19th at 2:00 P.M. at the Claude E. Hutcherson Center.