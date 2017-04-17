Run for The Food Bank on April 22

We invite you to be part of something bigger than yourself! By participating, you are joining hundreds and thousands of others who have the same goal of helping people – and that just feels good! Run for a cause on April 22nd at Inglewood Farm for the “Inglewood Classic 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run.” Enjoy a run around historic Inglewood Plantation, with all the proceeds benefiting the Good Food Project. Afterward, make plans to stay for a full farmer’s market, live music, horse rides, and Inglewood’s Annual Spring Open Fire Pig Roast! Register today at RunSignUp.com for the Inglewood Classic 5K. Lace up your shoes and run for a cause!

We invite you to join us at Good Food Project for sustainable gardening and nutrition information!

For information about partnering with the Good Food Project, or for other GFP program opportunities, contact the Good Food Project staff at 318.445.2773 or via email: fboudreaux@fbcenla.org, or cbaker@fbcenla.org, and on the web: www.goodfoodprojectcenla.org