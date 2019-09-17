Ruby Wise Elementary placed on lockdown, no credible threats found

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to Ruby Wise Elementary School shortly before 10:00 a.m. to a report of suspicious vehicle parked near the school.

A witness stated that an individual was seen inside the vehicle with an unknown object and was concerned that the object may have been a firearm, which led to the witness contacting the school and law enforcement.

The campus was locked down as a precaution. A search was conducted and deputies and detectives were unable to locate the person in question and no credible threats were found.