RRAC Tournament runs through Alexandria Thursday-Saturday

ALEXANDRIA – College basketball returns to the Rapides Parish Coliseum this week with LSUA hosting the Red River Athletic Conference (RRAC) men’s and women’s basketball championships, featuring some of the top NAIA teams in the nation.

“LSUA is honored to host the 2020 RRAC Tournament in Alexandria,” said LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil. ” We look forward to welcoming all those who will visit our friendly community and appreciate all who will support collegiate athletics and all of the student-athletes who contribute so much of the excitement we all enjoy on our respective RRAC university campuses.”

Both the men’s and women’s team qualified for the tournament and will be featured in the tournament. The women’s team plays on Thursday at 3:00 p.m. against Jarvis Christian in the first round of the tournament. LSUA’s men’s squad received a first-round bye after winning the regular-season championship and will play Friday at 5:30 p.m. against the lowest seed remaining after first round play.

The tournament begins Thursday, March 5 with two women’s games beginning at 1:00 and 3:00, followed by two men’s games at 5:30 and 7:30. The format for Friday will mirror Thursday’s schedule, and championship Saturday will feature the women’s finals at 2:00 and men at 4:30.

Competing teams will converge in Alexandria from Louisiana, Texas, and New Mexico. In women’s action, Our Lady of the Lake (San Antonio, Tex.) has been ranked in the top 15 in the country all season while both LSUA and LSU-Shreveport have been in the top 25 and are currently receiving votes in the poll. On the men’s side, LSUA and LSU-Shreveport have both been ranked inside the top 10 for the majority of the season. The LSUA women’s basketball team will qualify for the tournament for the second consecutive season. LSUA’s men’s team has won three of the last five conference tournaments, including the 2017 event hosted by LSUA in the Rapides Parish Coliseum.

Tickets are available for purchase through the Rapides Parish Coliseum’s website (www.rpclive.org) or at the box office at the event. Tickets will be valid for each day of competition, and students of RRAC schools will be able to purchase tickets for $5 at the door. All seating will be general admission.