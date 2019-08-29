Thursday, August 29, 2019
Local Headlines 

RPSO working to locate missing man

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

Authorities are asking for assistance from the public in locating 62 year old Paul Stafford Nichols.

Nichols was last seen in Natchitoches Parish. He reportedly left a residence in Natchitoches Parish and was going to his residence in the Cotile Lake area. When he left the residence in Natchitoches Parish he was driving a black 1997 Ford F-150 with the license plate Y277458.

Paul Stafford Nichols was reported missing on August 15th. He’s described as a white male, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on Nichols’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-473-6727.

