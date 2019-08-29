RPSO working to locate missing man
Authorities are asking for assistance from the public in locating 62 year old Paul Stafford Nichols.
Nichols was last seen in Natchitoches Parish. He reportedly left a residence in Natchitoches Parish and was going to his residence in the Cotile Lake area. When he left the residence in Natchitoches Parish he was driving a black 1997 Ford F-150 with the license plate Y277458.
Paul Stafford Nichols was reported missing on August 15th. He’s described as a white male, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds.
Anyone with information on Nichols’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-473-6727.