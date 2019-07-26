Friday, July 26, 2019
RPSO warns citizens about on-going scam

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has been contacted by several citizens this week who have received phone calls from a scammer who tells them that they have active warrants and threaten arrest if a payment is not made.

The caller identifies themselves using the name of a known Sheriff’s Deputy and the victim’s caller ID displays a phone number associated with the Sheriff’s Department.

Law enforcement would like to remind the public that they will not contact citizens by phone about warrants or threaten arrest if a payment is not made.

Anyone who receives a call like this should report it to local law enforcement.

