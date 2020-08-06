RPSO warns against mystery seeds from China

Mystery seeds, packages, have arrived in Rapides Parish On August 4th, 2020, Rapides Parish became the latest area where residents are receiving “mystery seeds” or packages in the mail from China. According to Sheriff Mark Wood, deputies responded to two complaints from citizens who received items in the mail from China, that were not ordered.

“The first complaint we received was a packet of actual seeds like everyone has been hearing about” said Sheriff Wood. “The second complaint was a package containing aromatherapy or essential type oils. Both packages were taken by our deputies.”

At this time, according Louisiana Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain, several residents in Louisiana have received these packets of seeds. Commissioner Strain advises to not open the package, do not plant them and call local authorities.

“We are advising the public if they receive a packet of seeds in the mail from China that they did not order, please call our Main Office or your local Sub-station to make a report and our deputy will come out, make a report and collect the package.”

RPSO will then send the packages of seeds collected to the Louisiana State Plant Health Director in Baton Rouge for disposal.