RPSO statement on incident at Pineville High School

(ALEXANDRIA, La) – On August 31, 2022, at approximately 8:30 A.M., a routine visit was given by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and its drug dogs at Pineville High School.

During the visit by the RPSO’s drug dogs, a small amount of marijuana was discovered on one of PHS’s students. Following that incident, as the routine visit continued, drug dogs found marijuana and a pistol inside a vehicle on PHS’s campus later on.

Through investigation, it was discovered that the vehicle was occupied by three PHS students. Four students total were involved in RPSO’S cooperative visit, and appropriate disciplinary action of the students was taken based on the Rapides Parish School Board Policy. All appropriate parties and family members have been notified of today’s incidents.

No students or employees were in any danger during the routine visit. As the Rapides Parish School System, we are relentlessly committed to providing a safe and enriching learning environment for all of our schools. We are thankful for the wonderful work and cooperation that RPSO continues to show in its diligence in protecting our students and employees. We look forward to more routine visits given by RPSO in PHS and in all of our schools.

It’s the shared purpose of student and employee safety between the Rapides Parish School District, RPSO, and others that help show the world that Rapides Parish is truly better together