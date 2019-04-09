RPSO seeking assistance in locating a missing person

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person Timothy Clay “Bucky” Tarver, Jr.

Timothy is a 33 year old white male with brown hair and blue eyes. Timothy is approximately 06’00” tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

On April 5th, 2019, Timothy was reported missing from the Center Point / Kolin community.

Timothy was last seen on Saturday March 30, 2019 at approximately 12 pm.

If anyone has seen or has information about Timothy Clay “Bucky” Tarver, Jr., they are asked to contact your local law Enforcement agency or the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-473-6700 or the Detective Rick Lofton at 318-483-1837.